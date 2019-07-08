Man shot dead outside McDonald's near 31st, Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday afternoon on the city's east side.
Police were called about 1:35 p.m. to the McDonald's near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead on a sidewalk. His identity has not been released.
Witnesses told police a man shot the victim then fled in a blue vehicle.
Police officials said officers took a person of interest in the case into custody around 3 p.m. in the area of Independence Avenue and Woodland.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
