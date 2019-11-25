KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a car Monday morning in Kansas City, KS, according to police.
Officers responded sometime before 8 a.m. to the area near North Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue to a call of a shooting. There they found a man in a car dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Police said they are looking for another vehicle in connection with this fatal shooting.
