KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street late Monday night.
Police say they responded to a shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday.
A male victim was transported to a hospital with critical condition, but he later died.
he victim was found in a church parking lot, according to police.
Witnesses told police a white SUV fled the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
