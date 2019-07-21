KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of E. 17th St. on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or Tips Hotline at 816-447-TIPS.
