KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police say a man was shot and killed during an argument inside a Dollar Tree on Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the store on East 63rd Street in reference to a shooting. There they found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
An investigation indicated the shooting happened inside the store, and there had been a disturbance between the victim and the shooter. Police noted they are "making headway" identifying a suspect, but do not have anyone in custody at this time.
The victim was later identified as Terrel Henderson, 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.