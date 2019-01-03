BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday in Blue Springs.
It happened at about 2:15 p.m.
All four vehicles involved were headed west on I-70 in one lane when the accident happened.
According to police and the MSHP, a tractor trailer and a Toyota SUV were slowing down for traffic when another tractor trailer rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into the first.
The second tractor trailer then went off the left side of the road and hit a cable median. Debris from that impact then hit a fourth vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old man from KCK, was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.
