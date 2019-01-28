KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was seriously injured and four children were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a Monday morning house fire.
The fire happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of New Jersey Avenue.
The Kansas City, KS, Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The man suffered major burns and was transported to a hospital. A second adult was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.
When arriving on scene, firefighters discovered fire showing on the front and side of the structure. Crews attacked the fire and did a primary and secondary search of the residence.
About $60,000 in damage was reported.
