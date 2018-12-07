KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County Judge sentenced Dominique Marchbanks to 165 years plus a life sentence for the 2015 murder of 3-year-old Amorian Hale.

“Amorian was a wholly innocent 3 year old. His life was callously taken from his family and this community. His contribution will never be realized because of this man’s cowardly act of spraying Amorian’s home with gunfire, fatally striking Amorian as he slept in his bed. We are grateful that Judge Harrell issued a sentence that acknowledges what was lost – not just a life, but a lifetime of potential, hope, and the kind of unconditional love that can only be given through a child’s eyes. Though 165 consecutive years, plus a life sentence will not restore our community, this sentence serves as a statement that violence in our community will not be tolerated," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a written statement.

Prayer rally held for Amorian Hale and all young shooting victims The community continues their push for justice for a three year old killed May 31 while he slept, his home riddled with dozens of bullets. The killer has not been caught.

When handing down the sentence, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin D. Harrell said he "hopes you [Marchbanks] will think about your [Marchbanks'] actions and grieve Amorian Hale, who will never grow old."