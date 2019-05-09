KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County judge sentenced a man to 54 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Joseph Gonsalez, 24, was convicted in March in the fatal January 2018 shooting of Elizabeth K. Richards.
The judge sentenced Gonsalez to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, 25 years for armed criminal action, seven years for endangering the welfare of a child and seven years on a second armed criminal action conviction. The judge set all sentences to run consecutively.
In March, a Jackson County jury convicted Gonsalez and recommended up to 54 years in sentences.
According to court records, police discovered Richards on the floor of a residence near 111th Street and College Avenue. She was bound by duct tape and had suffered a fatal gunshot to the head.
Officers also contacted Gonsalez who had suffered a gunshot wound. His mother told police he shared custody of a 2-year-old child with Richards.
The day of the homicide, he had asked her to leave the residence because she was coming over to drop the child. Later, she discovered a missed call. A message left by her son included him arguing with the victim and what sounded like a gunshot. When they returned to the residence, they found her on the floor. The 2-year-old was also in the residence.
The mother of Gonsalez told police she removed duct tape that covered the victim's mouth. Surveillance video showed him purchasing duct tape.
