SirTerry Stevenson

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The driver in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Amorian Hale is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced 26-year-old SirTerrry Stevenson to 15 years in prison for his role in Amorian's death.

The little boy was killed when a high-powered rifle was fired into his home in May of 2015.

The man convicted of firing that gun, Dominique Marchbanks, is serving a life sentence.

According to authorities, Marchbanks was the passenger in Stevenson’s car on May 31st, 2015. Witnesses told officials that Marchbanks leaned out the window of the car and shot a high-powered rifle into the residence of Hale, Marchbanks then fled the scene.

Marchbanks was questioned about the incident but denied his involvement.

Wednesday, Stevenson told the family of Amorian Hale, “It is true. I'm sorry for the loss of the little boy's life...It shouldn't have happened."

