JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – William Luth has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a mother in Independence in February 2016.
The mother was at home with a young child at the time of the crime.
Luth, a 26-year-old from Blue Springs, was sentenced by a Jackson County judge on Thursday morning in Independence.
Luth has previously pleaded guilty in Johnson County, Kansas, to charges related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Johnson County deputy. He is serving 41 years on that conviction.
The case of a second defendant, Brady Newman-Caddell, in the February 2016 rape in Independence is still pending.
According to court records, DNA recovered from evidence collected on the victim in the Johnson County rape matched evidence collected from the victim in Independence.
Also, a search warrant obtained data related to Luth’s phone that showed his phone was pinging off a tower near the reported rape during the time of the incident.
