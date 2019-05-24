JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting someone in May of 2016.
Daniel Wilson, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and five years for armed criminal action.
The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.
Wilson pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 4600 block of Willow on a call about a shooting on May 20, 2016.
They found the victim, Tyrone London, dead from gunshot wounds in the living room.
A witness told police that Wilson arrived at the residence to pick up the mother of his baby and the baby for an appointment. He encountered the victim, who was the boyfriend of the woman Wilson was picking up, sitting in the living room.
He and the Wilson had been feuding. The girlfriend tried to intervene, but Wilson pushed her aside and fired shots at the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.