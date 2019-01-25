JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Joshua Randolph was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Justin J. Butler in August 2015.
Randolph, 38, was convicted in September by a Jackson County jury of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.
The judge sentenced Randolph to 30 years in prison on each of the murder, weapon, and assault convictions, running all sentences concurrently.
He also sentenced Randolph to 15 years on each armed criminal action conviction, also running all those sentences concurrently.
He then ordered that those sentences run consecutively to the 30-year sentences. So, in total, Randolph was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Park Avenue in Kansas City when someone called and said shots had been fired.
When they arrived, they found three victims who had been wounded by gunshots. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several spent shell casings were found in the area and a silver, driver's side mirror was found in the street. The mirror matched damage to a vehicle connected to Randolph and a relative.
The surviving victims of the crimes identified Randolph as one of the people shooting into the residence on Park Avenue.
