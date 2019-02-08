KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Adalberto Mata-Deras was sentenced to 406 months in prison, or more than 33 years, for rape and other charges.
In April of 2018, he was convicted of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of interference with law enforcement.
He will be subject to a lifetime of post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
The convictions stemmed from sexual assaults that happened at the Woodview Apartment Complex between August of 2014 and October of 2016.
He was ultimately apprehended in April of 2017, which was partly because of DNA evidence that linked him to a victim’s apartment.
