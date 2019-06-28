LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 50-year-old Basehor man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for sex crimes involving children.
William “Larry” Lawrence Battle was sentenced for two counts of electronic solicitation and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.
The crimes reportedly occurred between 2013 and 2016.
Battle was arrested for the crimes in December of 2016. He pleaded guilty this June.
The Leavenworth County District Court judge sentenced Battle to 282 months in prison on Friday.
Members of all three of the victim’s families addressed the court on Friday. One of the child victims also spoke.
“We found it very courageous of one the children to speak,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “Our office worked very closely with the family and were happy resolve this short of trial, which assured the children did not have to testify.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.