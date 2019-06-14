LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for multiple thefts, including stealing bowling balls.
James Hill, 33, was sentenced on Friday for charges that were filed in 2017 following multiple thefts in Leavenworth.
In one case, Hill stole bowling balls from Crown Lanes. In another case, he took cash from the register at the Dollar General on Spruce Street. In another case, he took a bike from the Walmart on 10th Avenue.
The sentences for each of the crimes were set to run concurrently.
Hill has two prior theft convictions so, according to the statutes, the new convictions are felonies regardless of the value of what was stolen.
The judge ordered Hill to surrender by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “People never think about the impact theft like this has on our community. It causes profit losses for businesses, reduced consumer spending, job losses, and higher taxes. This is why we take these crimes so seriously.”
