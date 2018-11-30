WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Jamaal Lewis, the man who admits to killing Kansas City, Kansas police Captain Robert David Melton, has been sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 25 years and 22 months.
Lewis, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October.
His plea upset Captain Melton's family because it opened up the option for parole.
Lewis had secondary charges in addition to the murder charge. Those secondary sentences led to additional sentences of 13 and nine months, for a total of 22.
Melton, 46, was shot and killed in July 2016 while responding to a drive-by shooting after the suspect fired several shots through the window of his patrol vehicle.
His family wanted Lewis to face a capital murder charge, which would have meant no possibility of parole.
Earlier, Melton’s sister in law named Lynn tweeted, "Thank you Chief Terry Zeigler and all of KCKPD for the support and strength you have shown our family. We will continue to fight for justice for David and his brothers in blue.”
Twelve people gave emotional testimony during the sentencing hearing, including KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler, Captain Melton’s fiancé, his ex-wife, his siblings, and friends.
Many of the speeches were through tears.
Friday happened to be the 13th birthday of one of Captain Melton’s daughters. Her mother read a letter the girl wrote to Lewis in court.
Many of those witnesses also had choice words for District Attorney Mark Dupree.
Captain Melton’s brother, John, spoke with KCTV5 News following the sentencing.
“David is an American hero in everything that he’s done,” he said. “I just don’t think 25 years to life for the person that does that is justice. So, that’s what I’m putting across. This ain’t justice.”
John Melton and every other family member who spoke in court on Friday vowed to be at every parole board hearing in the future to do all they can to make sure Lewis remains locked up.
Lewis showed no emotion during the hearing. He stared down at the table throughout the passionate testimony.
One win the family is pleased with is that the sentences will run consecutively.
The Melton family has filed a complaint against District Attorney Mark Dupree over his handling of this case.
