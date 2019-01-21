Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.
Monday afternoon around 2:50, police were called to 20th and Ridge where they found a male victim who had serious injuries after being stabbed.
That man is expected to be okay.
The suspects were seen driving away from that scene, but Monday night around 9:45, police said that they arrested a suspect.
