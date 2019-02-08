KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Officers were called at 8 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 4200 block of St. John and found a man dead inside the home.
Investigators said the victim was in a state of decomposition. On Friday, police said the medical examiner is ruling his death a homicide.
The identification of the victim has not been released. No suspects have been arrested in the case.
The city currently has 14 homicides on record for the year.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
