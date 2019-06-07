KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Kansas City on Friday.
According to the FBI, the robbery happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Central Bank of the Midwest at 9740 Wornall Road.
The suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for currency. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.
No weapons were shown and no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a medium build. He had gray facial hair.
The FBI said he was wearing a green collared shirt, black tennis shoes, and a ski mask.
No pictures of the suspect are available at this time.
This is the second of two bank incidents that happened on Friday. There was also an attempted robbery at a credit union in Independence.
