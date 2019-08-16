KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man on scooter was killed in a crash after midnight Friday.
Police say they received the call around 12:49 a.m.
Investigators arrived at the scene where scooter driver died. Police say his was struck by a Dodge Charger. The driver did stop to be interviewed by police.
The victim was 57-years-old and has not been identified by name.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.