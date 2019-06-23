KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One male is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.
Police are investigating after a 31-year-old male was shot in the 1800 block of Vine Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
There were multiple shell casings found in the area.
The male was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
