KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One male is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old male was shot in the 1800 block of Vine Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

There were multiple shell casings found in the area.

The male was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

