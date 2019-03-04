TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- How many times does a person have to prove they are innocent of a crime?
Floyd Bledsoe says in Kansas it never ends.
“It’s like being on trial all over again!” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe was present when then Gov. Jeff Colyer signed new legislation to provide compensation for the wrongfully convicted.
Bledsoe smiled and shook hands with Colyer and was even given his own copy of the bill.
But, Bledsoe is now revealing what’s on paper is different from reality.
The Kansas Attorney General has not granted his compensation request. Bledsoe’s legal team applied in July.
“When they passed bill I was like things moving forward things better going to get easier ... and yet it’s like someone hit reverse button,” Bledsoe said. “It drains you. At some point, you lose faith in humanity that people really want to right wrongs.”
Seven months with no answers
“Now, I’m waiting on the court system to do the right thing. It’s the most trying draining waiting game once again,” said Bledsoe.
In 1999, 14 year-old Camile Arfman was raped and murdered. Her body was found under a pile of trash.
Bledsoe’s bother confessed to the crime to numerous people but he later changed his story and pinned it on his own brother.
A jury believed that lie and Bledsoe was sentenced to life.
“Once we went in with DNA his brother confesses again. And then there is writing in a suicide note with details to law enforcement to go out and do even further investigation,” said lawyer Alice Craig.
Craig is with the KU Law Project for Innocence. That legal team paired up with the Midwest Innocence Project to represent Bledsoe in his court battles.
Bledsoe's brother shot and killed himself in the parking lot and left behind numerous suicide notes. He wrote he “sent an innocent man to prison.” He also confessed to the murder of Arfman.
Bledsoe was released from prison on Dec. 8, 2015.
The Kansas Attorney General's Office issued the following statement:
"The lawsuit In the Matter of the wrongful conviction of Floyd Scott Bledsoe was filed July 12, 2018 in Shawnee County District Court. It remains in active litigation, and no judgment has been entered by the court. Because this lawsuit remains pending, the attorney general's office has no comment on it at this time."
