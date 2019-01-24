KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man is already behind bars for raping a Johnson county deputy, now he will be facing a judge on another horrific crime.
William Luth pled guilty to raping an Independence mother.
He is charged with breaking into her apartment in the middle of the night and began raping her while she was asleep with her daughter.
Luth is already serving more than 41 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Johnson County Deputy.
Now, he’s looking at another sentence for having raped a young mother.
He was one of two men who gang raped her inside her apartment with her 2-year old present.
Court records state that two men broke into an apartment complex in Independence on Feb. 9.
Records say the two defendants covered the victim's face with pants and raped her as her daughter slept next to her bed.
A co-defendant told detectives in Johnson County that he and Luth entered the apartment and committed the crime.
According to court documents, phone records show Luth was in the Independence area at the time the rape happened.
Luth pled guilty to the case.
The other man believed to be involved in the gang rape, Brady Newman-Caldwell, was expected to be sentenced yesterday. Instead last minute he withdrew his guilty plea in court.
