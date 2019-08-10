KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pled guilty to a 2018 murder that occurred at 18th and Vine.
Brandon Jones pleaded guilty to murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action charges.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, as part of the plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and 30 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run concurrently.
Gary Starr was found dead after being shot by Jones last September at 18th and Vine.
Witnesses had told police the victim was in front of a club when four males approached on foot. There had been an altercation between the victim and some of the men previously.
Surveillance video showed the four males, including Jones, approach the line that the Starr was in and shot him.
