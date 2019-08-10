Brandon Jones pled guilty to murder in the 2nd degree

Brandon Jones pled guilty to murder in the 2nd degree from a shooting that occurred at 18th and Vine in Sept. of 2018.

 Photo provided by Jackson Co. Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pled guilty to a 2018 murder that occurred at 18th and Vine.

Brandon Jones pleaded guilty to murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action charges.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, as part of the plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and 30 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run concurrently.

Gary Starr was found dead after being shot by Jones last September at 18th and Vine.

Witnesses had told police the victim was in front of a club when four males approached on foot. There had been an altercation between the victim and some of the men previously.

Surveillance video showed the four males, including Jones, approach the line that the Starr was in and shot him.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.