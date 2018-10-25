WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The man charged with fatally shooting a KCK police captain has pleaded guilty.
Jamaal Lewis pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony first-degree murder.
The Wyandotte County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 25 years.
Lewis was supposed to go to trial at the beginning to next month. However, he was in court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. In a move no one expected, he changed his "not guilty" plea to guilty.
Charging documents filed by the D.A. earlier this month said Lewis had been charged with capital murder or the alternative of first-degree murder. On Thursday, Lewis took the alternative.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling.
That did not sit well with Captain Melton's family. "It’s a shame," said John Melton, Dave Melton’s brother. “He should be carried out in a box just the way that my brother was up to Leavenworth National Cemetery. Justice; that would be justice, but we all know it doesn’t always work that way.”
Robert David Melton, 46, was shot in July of 2016 while assisting other officers searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting.
Melton was hit when the suspect fired several shots through window of his patrol vehicle.
“You just would like to think that if an officer gets killed in the line of duty while protecting our community, that greater consideration would be given for a greater crime, and it would be fought for more by the district attorney’s office,” said Chief Terry Ziegler with the KCKPD.
The Wyandotte County Unified Government office sent out the following release later in the day:
Today, at what was scheduled to be a routine pre-trial hearing, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree offered a plea agreement to a reduced charge of first-degree felony murder to Jamaal R. Lewis for the shooting death of Kansas City, Kansas Police Captain, Robert Melton.
Lewis was charged in 2016 with capital murder, which carries the death penalty. Today’s plea agreement carries a lesser sentence of 25-years with the possibility of parole.
“I am deeply concerned that the plea agreement does not match the exceptionally serious nature of this capital crime. I am also disturbed that neither the victim’s family members, nor our law enforcement community, were apprised of this plea agreement before it took place,” says David Alvey, Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte/Kansas City, Kansas. “This plea agreement is a de facto devaluation of victim’s rights and the daily sacrifices of our law enforcement community.”
Thursday afternoon, the District Attorney's Office released a statement trying to clear up what happened in court earlier in the day, calling the mayor's statement on the agreement "unfortunate and disheartening" and that it "misrepresents what happened in court."
Law Enforcement Officers in this community place their lives on the line daily for the safety and well-being of the citizens of Wyandotte County. It is unfortunate and disheartening that Mayor/CEO David Alvey issued a statement regarding the homicide of Kansas City Kansas Police Department Captain Robert Melton, that is not only wholly inaccurate, but misrepresents what occurred in court. This statement was issued without any communication with the District Attorney's Office, which would have ensured that the information being distributed to the public was correct.
This morning, at a pre-trial motions hearing, Jamaal Lewis advised the State and the Court that he wished to change his plea from not guilty to guilty as charged in the Second Amended Information on file in the case. Mr. Lewis pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling. Mr. Lewis entered said plea without any agreement from the State, and the plea was accepted by the Court. There is no agreement in this matter. A criminal defendant may plead guilty to any charges against him at any time. As stated in Court, the State did not enter into plea negotiations with the defendant.
Any statements that indicate a plea agreement was reached are inaccurate and misinformed. The Victim's Bill of Rights was followed in this case, as it pertains to the family. Sentencing is set for November 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. The defendant is facing a life sentence with eligibility to request parole after serving 25 years, as well as additional prison time for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Discharge.
Due to the existing Orders by the Court regarding extrajudicial comments, and the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, no further statements until Sentencing has occurred will be forthcoming.
The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 4 President Scott Kirkpatrick released his own statement Thursday evening, claiming the family of Melton, the police department and the police union were "blindsided" by the move. Kirkpatrick also claimed that District Attorney Mark A. Dupree, Sr. "berated the family" of Melton when they questioned him.
Today, the family of Captain Dave Melton, the members of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, and FOP Lodge #4 were completely blindsided by the plea of Captain Melton’s killer. Now, instead of facing the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, this cold-blooded murderer of a police officer will be set free after only serving 25 years. The plea occurred without any input from Captain Melton’s family. Mr. Dupree failed to take the necessary legal steps to stop this plea before it occurred. When the Melton family questioned him, Mr. Dupree, instead of explaining the situation, berated the family choosing to focus more on his personal reputation than the justice he is obligated to seek for the commission of this heinous crime. In his subsequent statement to the media, Mr. Dupree has refused to accept responsibility for his incompetent decision to include this lesser offense in the charging document.
Captain Melton’s murder was unquestionably premeditated, and his killer deserved the maximum possible sentence under the law. Mr. Dupree shirked his legal responsibilities to keep our community safe by committing this error that any seasoned prosecutor would never have made. His enormous mistake allowed Captain Melton’s killer to escape the appropriate punishment for this capital crime. It is a travesty of justice. With this, and the other countless examples of Mr. Dupree’s incompetence, the FOP and its members will work tirelessly to ensure that he only serves one term as District Attorney.
Lewis is scheduled to be officially sentenced on Nov. 30 of this year.
