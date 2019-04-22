KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a triple-shooting that resulted in the death of a Chinese citizen.
Curtrail Hudson, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of criminal action.
The shooting happened in August 2018 in the area of 113th and Bales.
Xindong Hao, 38, was identified as the person who died the shooting. He was a Chinese citizen who was in the U.S. on a visitor's visa.
Court records said witnesses reported to police they saw the suspect using a shotgun to do the shooting.
Police said that, after the shootings, Hudson called family members and asked them to pick him up off of Red Bridge Road.
After they picked him up, he began to fight with family members, who called the police.
Officers believed he may have been intoxicated on PCP, so he was taken to the hospital before being taken into police custody.
The shotgun was discovered in the storm drain. Blood and human tissue were still on it.
