Man on electric scooter arrested for DUI after crashing into Kansas City police cruiser

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 47-year-old man on electric scooter has been arrested for DUI after crashing into Kansas City police cruiser.
A sergeant was driving his department SUV east on 14th Street about 9:45 p.m. Thursday when he saw a man on an electric Bird scooter driving erratically on the sidewalk.
The sergeant then heard a “thud” and thought he had run over something.
Police said the sergeant stopped his vehicle and saw a man sitting on the ground with a bleeding cut on his face. The scooter was overturned and lying next to him.
Police said the man came from two blocks away and decided to hop on the scooter because there are no scooters where he is from.
He told police he drank four beers over the span of two hours at a bar.
According to police, the man said he "just got excited” and ran into the police SUV.
The police SUV sustained no damage, other than a “face print” observed by the reporting officers.
Kansas City police say operating a motorized vehicle – including electric scooters – while intoxicated is illegal. City ordinance also requires electric scooters to be driven on the street, not on sidewalks.
