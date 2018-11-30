JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Upgraded charges have been filed against a man in connection with a crash that happened in October of this year, killing a local high school student.
Bradley Woodworth, 45, was initially charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.
On Friday, his charges were upgraded and he now also faces two counts of second-degree murder.
The crash happened in early October at 151st and Stearns streets, just west of Switzer Road in Overland Park.
Police said a black Honda Odyssey struck the side of a car that then veered across the center line. The car then crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.
Rockhurst High School identified one of the victims as senior Matthew Bloskey. And family identified the other victim as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, KS.
Previous coverage: Overland Park police locate van believed to have been involved in double-fatal crash
