NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man listed as an IT engineer on a local school district’s website is now facing charges of posting “revenge porn” online.
According to these court records, police came to the North Kansas City School District’s central office to take Jacob Albarelli into custody at his workplace.
When a victim opened a text message, she found a link to the website PornHub. When she clicked the link, she found publicly posted, sexually explicit video of herself.
It was shared without her consent by a man she says was threatening and harassing her.
Jacob Albarelli is now charged with “nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images,” which is more commonly known as…
“Revenge porn or nonconsensual pornography,” said MOCSA Director of Advocacy Victoria Pickering. “This includes examples were somebody's current or former partner may threaten to or send out or post personal, private images without their knowledge or their consent.”
According to the North Kansas City School District’s website, Albarelli is an Information Systems -- Systems Engineer. KCTV5 News has reached out to the school district to find out his current employment status and are waiting for comment.
Advocates for the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault known as MOCSA say this type of crime can cause trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and depression.
“One of the reasons this is so harmful, it takes control away from the victim,” Pickering said. “Even if they are able to go down legal recourse to get an image removed, they may not know where that image has gone. It can continue to be a source of fear for them.”
Police believe Albarelli shared the video and photos of the victim on the website Pornhub without her knowledge or consent. One link shared information about the victim, including her name and the city she lived in.
“This can have ongoing effects on a victim,” Pickering said. “It's why it is important that we as a community take this really seriously and recognize that this is never the victim’s fault when it happens and that they deserve support from people around them.”
Advocates want victims to know they can report revenge porn to police.
MOCSA has a 24-hour crisis hotline to offer support at 816-531-0233.
They can also help victims get images removed that are posted online.
