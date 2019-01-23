KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Along 39th Street, the suspect busted his way into three businesses in one night.
Police say surveillance video from those businesses and others helped them track down a serial business burglar.
In the surveillance video it is seen that glass shatters as a man calmly stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from The Hemp Haus off 39th Street in October. Then he hit TikiTaco right next door.
“The police called him the "Ninja Burglar." It stuck because he was covered head to toe. All you saw were the whites of his eyes,” Eric Oligschlaeger, who is the CEO and Co-founder of The Hemp Haus, said.
As police investigated a string of business burglaries starting in April of 2017, they noticed a distinct pattern. The suspect wore the same outfit and shoes. Sometimes leaving shoe prints behind.
“He was so mysterious. People couldn't figure out where he was,” Oligschlaeger explained.
Police say their suspect used the same method to steal over and over again. He’d break glass or pry a back door often without triggering security systems.
“He would sometimes steal the DVR if he couldn't he'd bash it to shreds. He knew his way around alarm systems to disengage them. It didn't matter which alarm company,” Oligschlaeger stated.
According to court records, police searched multiple surveillance videos from nearby businesses and found one that captured the suspect driving away from a burglary on December 29th.
This month, they tracked down Jashua J. Henderson using the license plate number. When they searched his car, they say they found an outfit that matched the clothing worn by the suspect during the business burglaries including shoes that matched shoe prints found at the crime scenes.
“It's a huge a relief. He had hit stores multiple times,” Oligschlaeger voiced.
Oligschlaeger says the crime spree that lasted almost two years impacted small business owners and their families. He’s thankful police made an arrest.
“It does give you a little peace of mind that he is off the streets,” Oligschlaeger expressed.
Henderson is in jail facing three felony counts including burglary. It’s possible additional charges could be filed.
