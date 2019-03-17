KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating an overnight homicide that happened Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of E. Linwood at around 4 a.m. on Sunday on a stabbing call.
There, they found a man in his 40s with a wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
If you have any information about the case, contact the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
