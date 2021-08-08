KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man was shot and killed late Saturday night outside of a gas station in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police found a shooting victim outside of the gas station.
He was declared dead on scene, according to police.
Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument. A person of interest has been detained.
If you have information, contact please at 816-234-5043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.