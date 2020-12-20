KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that happened Sunday morning in the 10000 block of Tullis Avenue.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m.
The fire department tells KCTV5 a man was found dead inside the home in the bedroom.
There's no word on what caused the fire at this time.
It remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.