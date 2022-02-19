PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) --- A man was shot and killed overnight in Peculiar, MO., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies arrived just before 2 a.m. in the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane on a report of shots being fired.
When they arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police interviewed a second person, who was released following questions.
Authorities are still investigating the incident and what led up to the fatal shooting.
