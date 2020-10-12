KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police discovered a man dead in an east side house after responding to a shooting call Monday morning.
Officers were called just after 6 a.m. to a house in the area of East 30th Street and Walrond Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside the home.
A short time later, a second victim arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to determine if the second victim is related to the original call.
Police said they have no suspect information or a description of the suspect.
If you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS where there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
