RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The Raytown Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot early on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at about 6:19 a.m. in the 10700 block of E. 59 St.
Police were called to the area due to the sound of gunshots and a car crash in the area. The police were told that there was possibly a dead person in the vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the car who had died. He appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.
The police were told that, prior to the crash, the man had been shot by another man who left the scene.
A woman who was in the vehicle when the shooting happened jumped from the moving vehicle and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was not shot.
Officers were also told that a man was shooting at someone else in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, which is not far from the scene of the crash.
When officers went to the scene on Blue Ridge, no one was injured and no suspect was located.
The Raytown police are investigating both incidents. No one has been arrested and no one is in custody.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.