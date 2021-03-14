GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 52-year-old man has died Sunday following a crash in the intersection of 92 Highway and Interurban Road. 

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

Authorities say a 2010 Lincoln Sedan was struck by a 2008 Chevy pickup truck when the Lincoln entered 92 Highway from Interurban. 

The Lincoln rolled over on its side, coming to rest of the northside of 92 Highway. 

The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene, while a second person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital. 

Two people in the Chevy pickup truck suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.