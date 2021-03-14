PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 52-year-old man has died Sunday following a crash in the intersection of 92 Highway and Interurban Road.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities say a 2010 Lincoln Sedan was struck by a 2008 Chevy pickup truck when the Lincoln entered 92 Highway from Interurban.
The Lincoln rolled over on its side, coming to rest of the northside of 92 Highway.
The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene, while a second person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital.
Two people in the Chevy pickup truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.
