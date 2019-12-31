EDWARDSVILLE, KS. (KCTV) --- Authorities are investigating a fatality crash in Edwardsville, KS.
The police department said the crash happened in the 10000 block of Kansas Highway 32 at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected, police say.
The victim has been described as a man in his 20s.
He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
