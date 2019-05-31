CAMERON, MO (KCTV) -- A man was killed by highway patrol troopers Friday morning after they say he shot at cars traveling along the interstate near Cameron.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Interstate 35 south of Cameron. Sgt. Jake Angle said the suspect was shooting from a car and hit two drivers in separate vehicles. Those drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol
Responding troopers began chasing after the suspect, who fired at the patrol cars. The troopers returned fire and discovered the male suspect dead after he rolled his vehicle.
It's unclear whether the suspect died from being shot or from the rollover crash, Angle said.
No troopers were injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.