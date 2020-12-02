BUCKNER, MO. (KCTV) -- A 53-year-old man from Buckner, Mo., was killed Wednesday afternoon in a train accident.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Buckner Police Department say that the accident involved a farm tractor and a train.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. in the area of Lake City Valley Road and Burnley.
The tractor was crossing the train tracks going from one field to another.
