SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- Michael Brittain has released a statement through his attorney, Greg Watt, regarding a weekend boating accident at Smithville Lake that injured 10 people.
“Mr. Brittain was involved in a boating accident, however he was not impaired. To be clear: Mr. Brittain was not under the influence of anything whatsoever at the time of this accident. Mr. Brittain did everything he could to assist after, and prays for a full recovery concerning anyone that may have suffered injury. Should any criminal charges arise from this incident, our office has his back and will provide him the very best defense available “ -attorney Greg Watt
KCTV5 questioned if Brittain was given a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer. We are waiting for a response.
It’s a question that also remains unanswered with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
A spokesperson say it’s not clear what was done at the scene. The same spokesperson says a breathalyzer would not be standard procedure in a boat crash.
Brittain faces a misdemeanor charge for careless and imprudent use of a boat.
