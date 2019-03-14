OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- It's been less than two weeks since a man got into a shootout with police outside a Shawnee Mission school.

Thursday morning, that suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Ruffin, will be in court. He's in jail with a $500,000 bond.

Police release new details on man accused of shooting outside Mission elementary school A police officer says Dylan Ruffin was on a cocktail of drugs and had some serious firepower.

That shootout on March 1 had parents shielding their children outside Highlands Elementary School, 6200 Roe Ave., in Mission.

There's a lot of scrutiny into the mental health of Ruffin. According to a police affidavit, they say Ruffin was on a mission to get officers to kill him. They say he started a shootout with police just across the street from the elementary school, just as parents were picking up their children.

Police say Ruffin told them he wanted to them to shoot him in the head during the violent confrontation.

Ruffin’s mother told them he has an addiction problem, using drugs like Xanax and heroin.

Past reports show Ruffin had run-ins with police, including a 2014 incident where he was arguing with his mother.

Ruffin’s hearing begins at 10 a.m. in Olathe, and we’ll bring you any updates once that hearing takes place.