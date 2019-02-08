KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A shooting that happened on Friday in KC is the second in less than 48 hours to have happened at one intersection.
The shooting happened at 4:10 p.m. near E. 14th St. and Highland Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in the street near a car.
Witnesses told police they saw two men leaving the scene in a vehicle.
His wounds were not considered life-threatening.
The previous shooting happened at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the same area. That shooting was fatal, however.
Again, when police arrived, they found a man lying in the street who had been shot.
More information about Wednesday’s shooting is available here.
At that time, police noted that the shooting happened near a large apartment complex and that detective were asking anyone who saw anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.