MISSION HILLS, KS (KCTV) -- A man in his 50s died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.
Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 was called about 2 a.m. to Tomahawk Road and West 69th Street.
Firefighters say the man's mother was able to escape the fire and seek help from a neighbor.
She told fire officials that she was in her second-floor bedroom when she heard a smoke alarm. When she went downstairs to the main level of the home she saw her son in the burning living room.
The woman attempted to put out the fire using a coat but was unable.
Prairie Village police arrived on scene, attempted to make access at the front door but were unable to due to heat. When fire crews arrived, they were able to make entry and put out the fire.
The victim's name wasn't immediately released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
