(KCTV5 News)

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) --- A man in his early 20s is dead following a shooting in Grandview.

Police say they were dispatched Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. to the area of 129th Street and Byars Road.

When arriving, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Further investigation determined the driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

