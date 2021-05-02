GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) --- A man in his early 20s is dead following a shooting in Grandview.
Police say they were dispatched Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. to the area of 129th Street and Byars Road.
When arriving, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
Further investigation determined the driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A person of interest is in custody, according to police.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
