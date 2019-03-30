Jesse Dean Fair

Jesse Dean Fair.

 (Harrisonville Police Department)

HARRISONVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- Late on Saturday afternoon, Harrisonville officers were involved in a foot chase and an officer was injured.

The chase happened in the area between Shady Lane and Forest. Officers caught the fugitive in the 700 block of Cass Street.

During the foot chase, officers were made to run through the backyards of a residence and that’s when one of the officers sustained minor injuries.

The subject taken into custody is Jesse Dean Fair. He did not have a warrant out for his arrest.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

