HARRISONVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- Late on Saturday afternoon, Harrisonville officers were involved in a foot chase and an officer was injured.
The chase happened in the area between Shady Lane and Forest. Officers caught the fugitive in the 700 block of Cass Street.
During the foot chase, officers were made to run through the backyards of a residence and that’s when one of the officers sustained minor injuries.
The subject taken into custody is Jesse Dean Fair. He did not have a warrant out for his arrest.
The officer was treated and released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.