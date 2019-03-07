KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police have one man in custody following a car and foot chase late Wednesday night.
It ended about 10:15 p.m. when the man was taken into custody in the area of Northeast 44th Street and North Brighton Avenue in the Northland.
The man had jumped out of his car about a block north of that location.
Kansas City police had tried to stop the man because he was wanted on some outstanding city warrants.
The man drove into Claycomo where he then tried to ram a Claycomo police car. The chase went back into Kansas City with Claycomo police chasing the car and Kansas City police assisting.
Kansas City police put down stop sticks several times to slow down and try to stop the car. The chase lasted less than 15 minutes.
No one was injured during the incident.
