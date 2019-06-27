GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday evening.
Deputies were called just before midnight to 13000 block of Harris Road on shooting.
The victim was found dead inside the home.
A male suspect was apprehended after short vehicle pursuit, Sheriff Darryl Forte said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
