KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is in critical condition after his vehicle came crashing down onto Chouteau Trafficway.
The wreck happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 35.
Police said their investigation determined that a Chevrolet pickup had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed through the cable barrier in the median, crossed the northbound lanes and drove off the bridge above Chouteau Trafficway.
The vehicle came to rest upside down on Chouteau Trafficway and caught fire.
The driver fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance away. He was taken to an area hospital and most recently listed in serious condition.
AIS responded to meet SCPD on Chouteau under I-35 on a single-vehicle crash resulting in life-threatening injuries. Investigation determined that a Chevrolet pickup had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed through the cable barrier in the median, crossed the northbound lanes, and drove off the bridge above Chouteau. The vehicle came to rest upside down on Chouteau then caught fire. The driver/lone occupant fled the scene, but was apprehended a short distance away. He was transported to an area hospital and was most recently listed in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.